Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 16.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Alleghany by 239.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $695.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $434.53 and a 52-week high of $696.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $658.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

