Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $368.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.62. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

In other news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $91,999,951.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

