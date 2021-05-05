Usca Ria LLC Makes New Investment in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 49.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $142,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

