ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.88 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

