Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $635.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $95.98.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

