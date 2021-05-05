Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BECN stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.97.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

