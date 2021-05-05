State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,872 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

