State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,023 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after acquiring an additional 468,162 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

