State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,190 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,049,000 after buying an additional 1,558,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.93, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

