State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,241 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 592,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,849,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $329.20 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $334.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.60 and its 200-day moving average is $287.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.