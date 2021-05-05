State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.44 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cerner worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of CERN opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

