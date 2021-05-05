Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.78). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AERI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

AERI opened at $16.94 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $794.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,310,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,131.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 97,090 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

