Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist reduced their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

