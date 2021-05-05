Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 130.80 ($1.71) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a 1-year low of GBX 37.25 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 3.21%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

