Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy's shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is battling soft adjusted operating margin. During fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the metric contracted 3.8 points thanks to higher marketing, freight and distribution expenses as well as adverse product mix in the Housewares segment among others. Apart from this, Helen of Troy is grappling with escalated SG&A expenses. Also, unfavorable impacts from the Winter Storm Uri hurt Helen of troy’s earnings, which declined 16.5% year over year in the quarter. The company’s international presence exposes it to risks associated with adverse foreign currency rates. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from strength in its Leadership Brands. Also, solid online growth is providing a breather amid pandemic-led traffic declines at certain retail stores.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $218.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $158.97 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

