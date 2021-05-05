Lake Street Capital Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $14.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKTS. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

