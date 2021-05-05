Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 69,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 85,351 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $149,000.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.