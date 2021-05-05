Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

