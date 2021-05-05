The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were down 5.2% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $336.00 to $323.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $296.44 and last traded at $297.62. Approximately 20,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,348,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.80.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EL. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average is $267.53.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.