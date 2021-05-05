Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Decreases By 21.6%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RDEIY opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDEIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

