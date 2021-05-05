Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 406,576 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.