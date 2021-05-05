Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $37.99

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $37.01. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 11,100 shares.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,255 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 126,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

