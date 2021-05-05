Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Gap Down to $25.13

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.13, but opened at $24.19. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRLP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $550.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $627.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

