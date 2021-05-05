Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CFO Sells 20,644 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRCT opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $27.35.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cricut stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
