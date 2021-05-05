Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CFO Sells 20,644 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRCT opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cricut stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

