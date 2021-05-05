Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 21.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RYKKY stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

