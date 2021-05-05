Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.67.

Shares of MXIM opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

