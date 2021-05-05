TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

TransUnion stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,001 shares of company stock worth $6,204,353. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

