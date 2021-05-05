South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SJI. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

