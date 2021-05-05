Vonage (VG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.15 million. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VG stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Vonage has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.39, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

