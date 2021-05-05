Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $771.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

