Michael David Saynor Spencer Sells 6,965 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 153.50.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.84.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.