Michael David Saynor Spencer Sells 6,965 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 153.50.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.84.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.
