Insider Buying: Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) insider David Hancock purchased 100,000 shares of Bill Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$65,000.00 ($46,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Bill Identity Company Profile

Bill Identity Limited, a technology company, provides utility bill expense management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company's cloud-based platform simplifies the complex utility bill management process by using automation and enables organizations to have complete control over their utility spend.

