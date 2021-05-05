Fraser Atkinson Purchases 18,016 Shares of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Stock

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Director Fraser Atkinson bought 18,016 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,405 shares in the company, valued at $74,475.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Fraser Atkinson bought 700 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Fraser Atkinson bought 1,352 shares of Equus Total Return stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568.80.

Equus Total Return stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

