Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,668,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,226,596.93.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.

On Monday, April 26th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

TSE:REAL opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.75. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

