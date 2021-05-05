Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

