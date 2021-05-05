Robert D. Cozzone Sells 1,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.99. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
