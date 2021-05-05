FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sony Group Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.09.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Sony Group stock opened at $96.79 on Monday. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

