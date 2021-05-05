Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

HOLX stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

