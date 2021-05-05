Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Visa Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Shares of V stock opened at $232.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.73. The company has a market capitalization of $453.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 12 month low of $173.82 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

