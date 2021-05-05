Citigroup Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $312.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.69.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $273.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $274.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

