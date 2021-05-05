Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$13.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -38.53. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,255,500.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is -58.65%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

