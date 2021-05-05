Truist Securiti Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

AMGN opened at $247.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.16. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

