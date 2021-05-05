Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 156 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $185.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its 200 day moving average is $177.05.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

