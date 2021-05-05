Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progyny stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 492.27 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,864 shares of company stock worth $15,437,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

