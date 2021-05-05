Astronics (ATROB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $540.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

