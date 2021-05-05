Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $292.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

