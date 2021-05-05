Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

