Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.82.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

