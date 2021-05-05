Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream’s operations are under pressure as the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the global energy demand, resulting in a dent in drilling activities. Moreover, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness, which can affect its financial flexibility. Its long-term debt to capitalization of 56.8% is much higher than the industry average of 48.9%. Notably, it reported weak first-quarter earnings due to a decrease in fresh water delivery volumes. Even though the firm recorded positive free cash flow (after dividends) in the first quarter, the second and third quarters are expected to witness a “bit of a negative.” Also, its move of slashing dividend payments had caught some investors by surprise. Given these headwinds, Antero Midstream is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

