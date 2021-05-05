IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Raised to $49.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.7714 dividend. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.