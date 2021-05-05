SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $20,245,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

